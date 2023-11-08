Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.