ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Shares Up 0.2%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.05. 70,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 15,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

