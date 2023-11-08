ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading 1% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 2,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

