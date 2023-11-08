Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 48,776 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 13,842 shares worth $550,649. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

