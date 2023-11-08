Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

