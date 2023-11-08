Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 52,214 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

