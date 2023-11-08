Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 9,583 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after purchasing an additional 811,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after purchasing an additional 332,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

