Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

