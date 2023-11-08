Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 192,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.