Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 422,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

