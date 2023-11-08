Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,958 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,182,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 2,086,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,985,000.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
