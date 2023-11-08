Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

