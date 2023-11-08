Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

