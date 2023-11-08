Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,186 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,527,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,576,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

