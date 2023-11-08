Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $434.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day moving average of $402.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.22 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,716 shares of company stock worth $21,757,993 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

