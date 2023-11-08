Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 212.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,418 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

