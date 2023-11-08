Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,148,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $922.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.18%.

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

