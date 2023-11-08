Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 13,434 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

