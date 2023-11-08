Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 988 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $274.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.36. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $206.66 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.87.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

