Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 3.38% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

