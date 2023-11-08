Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,589 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 99,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 52,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,339,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 127,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

