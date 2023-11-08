PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.88. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 448,483 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.