Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. Crown has a 52 week low of $72.18 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.