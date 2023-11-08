Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst R. Aurand now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SIX opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.