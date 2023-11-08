Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Issued By B. Riley

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $1,359,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

