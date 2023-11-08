Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Issued By B. Riley

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

OXM stock opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

