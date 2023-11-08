Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ResMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed stock opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ResMed by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

