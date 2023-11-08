QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QCOM stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

