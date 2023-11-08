Raymond James Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $71.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.28.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Shares of FIS opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.