Raymond James Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Get Flywire alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.34 and a beta of 1.19. Flywire has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,269.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flywire by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.