RB Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 424.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

PRU stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

