Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RRR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.