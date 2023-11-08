Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 945.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

