Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $830.79 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $907.96.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

