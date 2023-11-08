Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of MARK opened at $0.62 on Friday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
