Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Formula One Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
FWONA stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.48.
In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,967 shares of company stock worth $11,532,036.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
