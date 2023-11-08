Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $68.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 654,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after buying an additional 36,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

