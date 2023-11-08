Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the investment management company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.