Research Analysts Set Expectations for Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $919.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.