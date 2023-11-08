Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Down 5.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RFP) fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.41 and last traded at C$29.43. 356,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average session volume of 31,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.