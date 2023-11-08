Reviewing Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) & Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Chanson International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $12.28 billion 1.07 $683.60 million $2.25 12.17 Chanson International $13.27 million 1.30 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Chanson International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 8.80% 15.49% 6.15% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Conagra Brands and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Conagra Brands and Chanson International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 8 5 0 2.38 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Chanson International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Conagra Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Chanson International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

