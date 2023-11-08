Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

In related news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $45,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,353.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $45,093.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,341 shares of company stock worth $170,689. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 453,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth $389,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at $956,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

