Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of RAD stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rite Aid by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.