Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

