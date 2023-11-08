Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.16.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

