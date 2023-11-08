Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

