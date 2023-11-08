Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

