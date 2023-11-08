Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

