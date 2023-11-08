Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.44. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

