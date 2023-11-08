Royce & Associates LP Acquires 213,093 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,093 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.46% of Dril-Quip worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,882,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 266,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,362,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

DRQ opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

